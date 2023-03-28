Kylee Dayne vs Mary Kate Connor “Anti-Hero” The Voice Battles 2023

Kylee Dayne and Mary Kate Connor from Team Blake performs “Anti-Hero” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 23, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The winner of this battle will is Kylee Dayne, Mary Kate get the Playoff Pass. Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about Kylee Dayne and Mary Kate Connor’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.