Kate Cosentino sings “I Say a Little Prayer” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2023

Kate Cosentino sings “I Say a Little Prayer” on The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Kate Cosentino gets chair turns from Niall, Chance and Kelly. She chooses to join Team Niall. Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Kate Cosentino’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.