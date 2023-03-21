JB Somers sings “A Case of You” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2023

JB Somers sings “A Case of You” on The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 20, 2023.

JB Somers gets chair turns from Kelly and Chance. He chooses to join Team Kelly. Watch his performance on the video below.

.@jbsomersmusic's beautiful heart shines through on this Joni Mitchell track pic.twitter.com/NyDXuX0erT — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 21, 2023

