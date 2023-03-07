Holly Brand sings “Mississippi Girl” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2023

Holly Brand sings “Mississippi Girl” on The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 6, 2023.

Holly Brand gets chair turns from Chance, Kelly and Blake. She joins team Kelly. Watch her performance on the video below.

ooooooh the fire in Holly Brand is amazing !!! pic.twitter.com/gm20vOOU9i — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 7, 2023

What can you say about Holly Brand's performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

