Gina Miles sings “The One That Got Away” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2023

Gina Miles sings “The One That Got Away” on The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 20, 2023.

Gina Miles gets chair turn from Niall and Kelly. She chooses to join Team Niall. Watch her performance on the video below.

A SHOCKING amount of talent is coming from Gina Miles pic.twitter.com/juPsWpSj4n — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 21, 2023

