Allie Keck vs Cait Martin “It Must Have Been Love” The Voice Battles 2023

Allie Keck and Cait Martin from Team Kelly performs “It Must Have Been Love” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 23, Monday, March 27, 2023.

The winner of this battle is Cait, no steal for Allie. Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about Allie Keck and Cait Marti’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.