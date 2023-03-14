ALI sings “Killing Me Softly with His Song” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2023

Mar 14, 2023 Sherry Ann Guzman Television, The Voice 0


ALI sings “Killing Me Softly with His Song” on The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 13, 2023.

ALI sings "Killing Me Softly with His Song" on The Voice Blind Auditions 2023

ALI gets chair turns from Naill and Kelly. He chooses o join Team Naill. Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about ALI’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.


WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!
About Sherry Ann Guzman 1806 Articles
Shean is a television and entertainment editor at Zeibiz. She loves traveling and writing. She's based in United Kingdom. Email | Facebook