Alex Whalen sings “Help Me Make It Through The Night” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2023

Alex Whalen sings Help Me Make It Through The Night” on The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 6, 2023.

Alex Whalen gets chair turns from Chance and Blake. He joins team Blake. Watch his performance on the video below.

we needed a voice like Alex Whalen's pic.twitter.com/XfuM9iK00p — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 7, 2023

What can you say about Alex Whalen’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

