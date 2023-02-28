Rob Luna dies, Passed away at the age of 26

MPL iconic shout caster Rob Luna has passed away on February 28, 2023. He was 26.

The MPL and community is in mourning as the news of the passing of their iconic caster, Rob Luna, has left fans and colleagues in shock. Rob Luna was a prominent figure in the Esports industry, and his contribution to MPL was immeasurable.

The cause of his death is not yet disclosed to public.

Rob Luna’s journey with MPL began in 2018, and he quickly established himself as a beloved figure within the community. Luna’s infectious energy, knowledge of the game, and ability to engage with fans made him a favorite among viewers. He was known for his catchphrases, such as “Let’s get it started in here!” and “Are you kidding me?” that became synonymous with MPL.

Luna’s contributions to MPL were not limited to his role as a caster. He was actively involved in promoting the game and helped to build a thriving community around it. He was also a mentor to many aspiring casters, and his influence on the industry will be felt for years to come.

Luna’s sudden passing has left the MPL community heartbroken. Fans, colleagues, and players have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the iconic caster.

The news of Luna’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and support from the Esports community, with many expressing their admiration for his contribution to the industry. Luna’s legacy will undoubtedly live on, and his impact on MPL and the Esports industry will not be forgotten.