Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII 2023 Live Full Video

Pop icon Rihanna will take the center stage tonight for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII, on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

While the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs vies for the title of this year’s NFL Super Bowl championship at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona – about 150 million viewers waited for the Apple Music sponsored Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Rihanna.

Last year, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show features musicians including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Past Super Bowl Halftime Show performances include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.

Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Live Full Video Replay below.

