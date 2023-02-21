Light Balance Kids wows the judges on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT All Stars Finals

Light Balance Kids wows the judges on America’s Got Talent All Stars Finals, Monday, February 20, 2023.

Light Balance Kids will have the chance to win the AGT All Stars competition if they receive enough votes from the super fans. Watch their performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.