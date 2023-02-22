Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas wows American Idol Judges, gets Platinum Ticket

Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas wowed the judges with his soulful rendition of “New York State of Mind” on the American Idol 2023 Auditions.

The 17-year-old singer from Vancouver, Canada impressed the judges with his powerful vocals, stage presence, and unique style.

Venegas, who has been singing since he was a child, shared his passion for music and his dream of becoming a successful artist. Her mom explained that Tyson was inspired by Lionel to sing from his heart.

During his audition, Venegas received the Platinum Ticket from the judges, who praised his performance and commended him for his talent and potential.

Lionel Richie, one of the judges, said, “I inspired him back then and now he inspired us today, that performance was spot on profession.”

Katy Perry, another judge, added, “You sing notes and runs that I haven’t felt in my body in a long time. I felt connected and I felt alive.”

Luke Bryan said, “You are are exactly what we looked for and prayed for.”

Venegas, who was visibly shock after receiving the Platinum Ticket, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to showcase his talent on American Idol.

The video of Venegas’ audition has since gone viral on social media, with fans and viewers praising his performance and predicting a bright future for the young singer.

Watch his audition video below.

Tyson Venegas is not new to singing competitions, he joined The Voice Teens Philippines in 2020 and earned a spot on Team Apl. Venegas left the show prior to the Knockouts due to undisclosed reasons.

The American Idol 2023 auditions continue to uncover new talents and promising artists. Venegas’ impressive performance has certainly put him on the map, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what he has in store for the next round of the competition.