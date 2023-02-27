America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, Finale AGT All Stars Results, Winner Revealed, February 27, 2023 Episode

Who won the America’s Got Talent All Star? The results are in and the winner will be reveled at the Finale later tonight, Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back for its Finale episode tonight. The “all-stars” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Vying for the All Star championship crown are Detroit Youth Choir, Ana-Maria Margean, Power Duo, Tom Ball, Aidan McCann, Bello Sisters, Mike E. Winfield, Light Balance Kids, Avery Dixon, Kodi Lee and Aidan Bryant.

The winner will be revealed tonight in a two-hour finale.

PERFORMANCES

Tom Ball Performs with Voices of Hope Children’s Choir

THE RESULTS

TOP 5

Ana-Maria Mărgean Aidan McCann Light Balance Kids Avery Dixon Aidan Bryant

TOP 3

Light Balance Kids Avery Dixon Aidan Bryant

WINNER: Aidan Bryant

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

