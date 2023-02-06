America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT All Stars Results February 6, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent returns with All Star series tonight, Monday, February 6, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight. The “all-stars” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

America's Got Talent All Star 2023 premiere episode recap and performance videos

PERFROMANCES

Daneliya Tuleshova sings “Arcade”

Eric Chien wows with close-up magic

Voices of Hope Children’s Choir sings “Together”

Voices of Hope Children's Choir are back and they're stronger than ever. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/3DMI6qwQWi — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) February 7, 2023

Brandon Leake performs

Lukas & Falco performs

Kodi Lee sings “Biblical”

Brett Loudermilk

Flau’Jae performs “Ready or Not”

Josh Blue brings hilarious comedy on AGT All Stars

Sethward

THE RESULTS

TOP 3

Brandon Leake Kodi Lee Josh Blue

TOP 2 FINALIST

Kodi Lee – Super fan vote

