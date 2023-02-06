America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT All Stars Results February 6, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent returns with All Star series tonight, Monday, February 6, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.
America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight. The “all-stars” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.
Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.
PERFROMANCES
Daneliya Tuleshova sings “Arcade”
✨ @RealDaneliya has such a lovely voice. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/90DVP38Kr0
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) February 7, 2023
Eric Chien wows with close-up magic
🌹 @ecsleights is so smooth. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/96wxBjBmYK
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) February 7, 2023
Voices of Hope Children’s Choir sings “Together”
Voices of Hope Children's Choir are back and they're stronger than ever. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/3DMI6qwQWi
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) February 7, 2023
Brandon Leake performs
The energy when @called_to_move has the stage is something else. 👏 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/bnS1o0ZaCn
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) February 7, 2023
Lukas & Falco performs
✨ @lukasandfalco have us jumping with joy. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/dsSfpC6PtM
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) February 7, 2023
Kodi Lee sings “Biblical”
HECK YEAH! @kodileerocks is a natural talent. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/Lu27nlnbp4
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) February 7, 2023
Brett Loudermilk
.@brettloudermilk put his own spin on the balloon animal. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/fzH7dKwsJf
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) February 7, 2023
Flau’Jae performs “Ready or Not”
✨ @flaujae is a true creative force! Don't miss #AGTAllStars Monday 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/DHGwP0YJnD
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) February 3, 2023
Josh Blue brings hilarious comedy on AGT All Stars
🥦 @joshbluecomedy is here!! Watch #AGTAllStars TOMORROW 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/ePrVSywQgg
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) February 5, 2023
Sethward
You've goat to be kidding… it's @sthwrd!! #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/osIDhIlDWP
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) February 7, 2023
THE RESULTS
TOP 3
- Brandon Leake
- Kodi Lee
- Josh Blue
TOP 2 FINALIST
- Kodi Lee – Super fan vote
