America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT All Stars Results February 13, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent returns with All Star series tonight, Monday, February 13, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for episode recap tonight. The “all-stars” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

AGT WILL ONLY AIR RECAP EPISODE TONIGHT!

THANK YOU FOR VISITING MY WEBSITE! SEE YOU NEXT WEEK!

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

Excited for America’s Got Talent Season 17? Write your thoughts on the comment section below.