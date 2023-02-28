Aidan Bryant America’s Got Talent All Stars Winner

Aidan Bryant is the announced winner of America’s Got Talent All Stars on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Avery Dixon finished 2nd Place, Light Balance Kids in 3rd Place, Aidan McCann and Ana-Maria Mărgean both in Top 5.

The result were revealed at the end of Monday’s AGT Grand Finale Results show, February 27, 2023.

Last week, Aidan Bryant gave a winning performance which the judges predicted that they could win the show. The Aidan Bryant took home the cash prize, a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas and more.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

