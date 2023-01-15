REPLAY: Miss Universe 2022 Full Video Replay and Highlights

The Miss Universe pageant have crowned its new winner at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on Saturday, January 14, 2022.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu of India passed the crown to (TBA) at the end of the event.

Did you missed the Miss Universe 2022 Grand Final competition and grand coronation night? Watch the highlights video below, full replay will be added once available online. Watch the full replay video and highlights below.

FULL VIDEO UPLOADING…

The winner of Miss Universe 2022 will fulfill her duty traveling around the world to represent the Miss Universe Organization and its various causes.

Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that is run by the Miss Universe Organization. It is one of the three largest beauty pageants in the world. It is now owned and managed by JKN Global Group talent agency.