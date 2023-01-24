Philippines’ Power Duo wows the judges on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT All Stars

Philippines’ Power Duo wows the judges on America’s Got Talent All Stars, Monday, January 23, 2023.

Power Duo are moving to the live finals of the AGT All Stars competition after winning the super fan vote. Watch their performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.