Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel Crowned Winner of Miss Universe 2022

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel is the announced winner of Miss Universe 2022, Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel finished runner-up.

Miss USA bested 83 other contestants during the Miss Universe 2022 grand finals held at at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, Saturday, January 14, 2022.

During the Q&A portion, the final three contestants answered the same question “If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?”

R’Bonney Gabriel answered:

Other winners of the Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant are Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez 2nd runner-up and Venezuela Amanda Dudamel finished 1st runner-up.

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel will fulfill her duty traveling around the world to represent the Miss Universe Organization and its various causes.