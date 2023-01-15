Miss Universe 2022 Question and Answer Q&A Portion Full Transcript and Video

The Miss Universe 2022 “Q&A” Question and Answer portion full transcript and video will be posted on this page during and after the show.

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant will crown its new queens at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on Saturday, January 14, 2022.

84 beautiful ladies from all over the world will compete for the coveted Miss Universe 2022 crown. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu of India will crown her successor at the end of the event.

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant will be broadcast live on JKN18 and JKN-CNBC in hundreds of local television networks around the world. ABS-CBN, ANTV, Azteca, Telemundo, Venevision will also broadcast the event.

Event presenters are Jeannie Mai, Olivia Culpo, Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall plus a performance from guest artists Big Freedia, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Amanda Shaw, Tank and the Bangas and Yolanda Adams.

Bookmark this page, the Miss Universe 2022 “Q&A” Question and Answer full text, transcript and video.

Question: If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC tells us how she would lead as Miss Universe!

The 71st #MISSUNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE on @TheRokuChannel! pic.twitter.com/3Ph9b4z8rM — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

USA's top 3 answer!

The 71st #MISSUNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE on @TheRokuChannel! pic.twitter.com/i7Ol0mPGFc — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

Designer of Dreams, VENEZUELA! What a top 3 answer!

The 71st #MISSUNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE on @TheRokuChannel! pic.twitter.com/um7LW139sB — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

See also: Miss Universe 2022 Coronation Night Live Coverage

Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that is run by the Miss Universe Organization. It is one of the three largest beauty pageants in the world. It is now owned and managed by WME/IMG talent agency.