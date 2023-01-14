LIVESTREAM: Miss Universe 2022 Coronation Night Live Coverage, Final Results & Winners

The new Miss Universe will be crowned tonight! Who will it be?

The winner of Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant will be crowned tonight at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, Saturday, January 14, 2022 (Sunday, January 15 Manila Time).

84 contestants from around the world will compete for the coveted Miss Universe crown. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu of India will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Where to watch the Miss Universe 2022 Pageant?

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant will be broadcast live on JKN18 and JKN-CNBC in hundreds of local television networks around the world. ABS-CBN, ANTV, Azteca, Telemundo, Venevision will also broadcast the event.

The prestigious event is also available to watch online via the official Miss Universe live streaming channel on Youtube.

Event presenters are Jeannie Mai, Olivia Culpo, Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall plus a performance from guest artists Big Freedia, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Amanda Shaw, Tank and the Bangas and Yolanda Adams.

Keep locked on this page, final results, videos and winners will be posted on this page once announced.

THE RESULTS

TOP 16

Australia – Monique Riley Canada – Amelia Tu Colombia – María Fernanda Aristizábal Curaçao – Gabriëla Dos Santos Dominican Republic – Andreína Martínez Haiti – Mideline Phelizor India – Divita Rai Laos – Payengxa Lor Peru – Alessia Rovegno Portugal – Telma Madeira Puerto Rico – Ashley Cariño South Africa – Ndavi Nokeri Spain – Alicia Faubel Trinidad and Tobago – Tya Jané Ramey United States – R’Bonney Gabriel Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel

TOP 5

Curaçao – Gabriëla Dos Santos Dominican Republic – Andreína Martínez Puerto Rico – Ashley Cariño United States – R’Bonney Gabriel Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel

FINAL 3

Dominican Republic – Andreína Martínez United States – R’Bonney Gabriel Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel

2nd Runner-Up: Dominican Republic – Andreína Martínez

1st Runner-Up: Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel

Miss Universe 2022: United States – R’Bonney Gabriel

Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that is run by the Miss Universe Organization. It is one of the three largest beauty pageants in the world. It is now owned and managed by JKN Global Group talent agency.