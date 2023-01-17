Mike E. Winfield gets Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT All Stars

Stand up comedian Mike E. Winfield gets the Golden Buzzer from Simon on America’s Got Talent All Stars, Monday, January 16, 2023.

Mike E. Winfield drew laughs on America's Got Talent 2023 AGT All Stars

Mike E. Winfield is moving straight to the finals of the AGT competition. Watch his performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.


