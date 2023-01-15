LIVESTREAM: Blacklist International vs ECHO M4 Grand Finals Live Coverage

It all comes down to this! Blacklist International and ECHO will face in the Grand Finals for the Mobile Legends M4 World Championships.

Blacklist International will clash against ECHO Philippines in a best-of-seven series to determine the fourth World Champions. The much awaited event will be broadcast live on Mobile Legends official channels on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

Watch the Blacklist International vs ECHO M4 Grand Finals Live Coverage below.

M4 World Championships and M4, is the fourth edition of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship, an Esports tournament for the Mobile Game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.