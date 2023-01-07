LIVESTREAM: Golden Disc Awards 2023 Live Coverage, Results & Winners

The 37th Golden Disc Awards is set to happen at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Performers lineup at the Golden Disc Awards 2023 includes Jay Park, MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok, Lim Young Woong, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, Enhypen, Le Sserafim, New Jeans, Stray Kids, Treasure, Seventeen, (G)I-DLE, BE’O, BIG Naughty, IVE, BTS J-hope, YounHa and PSY.

The 37th Golden Disc Awards is expected to broadcast live in Korea, Japan and other countries in Southeast Asia. The event is also expected available to watch at JTBC, JTBC2, JTBC4 and on its official Live streaming channel online.

Golden Disc Awards 2023 will be also streamed online in partnership with TikTok.

Red Carpet starts at 3pm followed by the awards ceremony.

The Golden Disc Awards is presented annually by the Music Industry Association of Korea. The event recognizes music artists for their outstanding achievements in the music industry in South Korea.

