Comedian Axel Blake wows on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT All Stars

Comedian Axel Blake wows the judges on America’s Got Talent All Stars, Monday, January 30, 2023.

Axel Blake will move to the next round of the AGT competition if he receive enough votes from the super fans. Watch his performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.