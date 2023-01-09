America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT All Stars Results January 9, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent returns with All Star series tonight, Monday, January 9, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight. The “all-stars” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

PERFROMANCES

Divyansh & Manuraj wows the judges with beatbox act

Sara James sings “As It Was”

Malevo wows the judges

Malevo have got us in a dancing mood. 🥁 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/rUPBsjRCdo — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 10, 2023

B Double O T Y is still a banger. 🔥 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/XATuInyP4M — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 10, 2023

Dustin Tavella wows the judges with magic

Aidan Bryant wows with stunning performance

Ventriloquist Jamie Leahey impress the judges

Detroit Youth Choir gets the Golden Buzzer from Terry

Vitoria Bueno brings inspiring performance

Vitória Bueno lit up the stage with her ballet performance. 🩰 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/F367Itk77m — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 10, 2023

THE RESULTS

TOP 3

Aidan Bryant Divyansh & Manuraj Vitoria Bueno

TOP 2 FINALISTS

Detroit Youth Choir (Golden Buzzer)

Aidan Bryant (Super Fan Vote)

