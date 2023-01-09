America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT All Stars Results January 9, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent returns with All Star series tonight, Monday, January 9, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.
America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight. The “all-stars” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.
Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.
PERFROMANCES
Divyansh & Manuraj wows the judges with beatbox act
✨ @dvkthebeatboxer & Manuraj have set the bar sky high tonight! #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/PtQGaEtin2
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 10, 2023
Sara James sings “As It Was”
Sara James' voice is out-of-this-world. Don't miss #AGTAllStars TOMORROW at 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/QqtcgBalvh
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 8, 2023
Malevo wows the judges
Malevo have got us in a dancing mood. 🥁 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/rUPBsjRCdo
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 10, 2023
B Double O T Y is still a banger. 🔥 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/XATuInyP4M
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 10, 2023
Dustin Tavella wows the judges with magic
Mix inspiration with magic and you've got @dustintavella. ✨ #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/DU23vgM3JJ
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 10, 2023
Aidan Bryant wows with stunning performance
.@aidanbryantagt leaves it ALL on the stage. Don't miss #AGTAllStars Monday 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/LAS4SNkeCg
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 6, 2023
Ventriloquist Jamie Leahey impress the judges
.@jamieleahey01 has got the crowd chuck-ling along. 🐓 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/LrWqUv296U
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 10, 2023
When @jackiefabulous has the mic, you know the laughs are comin'. 🎤 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/8Lf4JXKOCz
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 10, 2023
Detroit Youth Choir gets the Golden Buzzer from Terry
Wanna know what it's like to leave @simoncowell speechless and get @terrycrews' #GoldenBuzzer? 🤩 Ask @DycOfficial. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/LszvVjfKDn
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 10, 2023
Vitoria Bueno brings inspiring performance
Vitória Bueno lit up the stage with her ballet performance. 🩰 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/F367Itk77m
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 10, 2023
THE RESULTS
TOP 3
- Aidan Bryant
- Divyansh & Manuraj
- Vitoria Bueno
TOP 2 FINALISTS
- Detroit Youth Choir (Golden Buzzer)
- Aidan Bryant (Super Fan Vote)
