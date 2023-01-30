America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT All Stars Results January 30, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent returns with All Star series tonight, Monday, January 30, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.
America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight. The “all-stars” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.
Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.
Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent All Star 2023 premiere episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.
PERFROMANCES
Peter Rosalita sings “Go The Distance”
✨ @Peter_Rosalita continues to amaze us. Don't miss #AGTAllStars Monday 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/8Wfl5wqA5P
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 27, 2023
Comedian Axel Blake performs
Comedian @axelblake_ is bringing his British humor to #AGTAllStars! pic.twitter.com/b3TyWzVs09
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 31, 2023
Mandy Harvey sings original song called “Something I Can Feel”
✨ @mandyharvey is back with an amazing original song "Something I Can Feel." #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/l28ikVGfP1
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 31, 2023
Yumbo Dump
Feels so good having @yumbodump on-stage!! #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/s2C9KQMPV7
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 31, 2023
Mervant Vera wows the judges with Rap and Magic
.@mervantvera can do it all!! #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/EGy4GWXXPh
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 31, 2023
Tom Ball sings “The Sound of Silence” and gets the group Golden Buzzer
Expect the unexpected with @tomballofficial. 🤩 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/RRWf47g029
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 31, 2023
World Taekwondo performs
.@worldtaekwondo will have you cheering!! #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/Ms73T2KpiO
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 31, 2023
Jasper Cherry performs card magic
Jasper Cherry is a time-traveling magician. 😱 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/mD5zVMErmo
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 31, 2023
Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean wows the judges
Romania's Got Talent Winner Ana María Mårgean makes her way to the #AGTAllStars stage! 🤩 Don't miss it TOMORROW 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/7NDeg9KrQb
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 29, 2023
Archie Williams sings “Ain’t No Sunshine”
.@archieisfree will give you goosebumps. 🎶 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/JAFpYqxdtQ
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 31, 2023
THE RESULTS
TOP 3
- Peter Rosalita – 2nd place
- Ana-Maria Margean
- Mandy Harvey – 3rd place
TOP 2 FINALISTS
- Tom Ball – Group Golden Buzzer
- Ana-Maria Margean – Super Fan Vote
