America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT All Stars Results January 30, 2023 Episode

Jan 30, 2023 Sherry Ann Guzman America's Got Talent, Television 0


America’s Got Talent returns with All Star series tonight, Monday, January 30, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.

America's Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT All Stars Results January 30, 2023 Episode

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight. The “all-stars” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent All Star 2023 premiere episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES

Peter Rosalita sings “Go The Distance”

Comedian Axel Blake performs

Mandy Harvey sings original song called “Something I Can Feel”

Yumbo Dump

Mervant Vera wows the judges with Rap and Magic

Tom Ball sings “The Sound of Silence” and gets the group Golden Buzzer

World Taekwondo performs

Jasper Cherry performs card magic

Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean wows the judges

Archie Williams sings “Ain’t No Sunshine”

THE RESULTS

TOP 3

  1. Peter Rosalita – 2nd place
  2. Ana-Maria Margean
  3. Mandy Harvey – 3rd place

TOP 2 FINALISTS

  1. Tom Ball – Group Golden Buzzer
  2. Ana-Maria Margean – Super Fan Vote

THANK YOU FOR VISITING MY WEBSITE! SEE YOU NEXT WEEK!

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

Excited for America’s Got Talent Season 17? Write your thoughts on the comment section below.


WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!
About Sherry Ann Guzman 1711 Articles
Shean is a television and entertainment editor at Zeibiz. She loves traveling and writing. She's based in United Kingdom. Email | Facebook