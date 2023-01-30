America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT All Stars Results January 30, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent returns with All Star series tonight, Monday, January 30, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight. The “all-stars” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

PERFROMANCES

Peter Rosalita sings “Go The Distance”

Comedian Axel Blake performs

Mandy Harvey sings original song called “Something I Can Feel”

✨ @mandyharvey is back with an amazing original song "Something I Can Feel." #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/l28ikVGfP1 — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 31, 2023

Yumbo Dump

Mervant Vera wows the judges with Rap and Magic

Tom Ball sings “The Sound of Silence” and gets the group Golden Buzzer

World Taekwondo performs

Jasper Cherry performs card magic

Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean wows the judges

Romania's Got Talent Winner Ana María Mårgean makes her way to the #AGTAllStars stage! 🤩 Don't miss it TOMORROW 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/7NDeg9KrQb — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 29, 2023

Archie Williams sings “Ain’t No Sunshine”

THE RESULTS

TOP 3

Peter Rosalita – 2nd place Ana-Maria Margean Mandy Harvey – 3rd place

TOP 2 FINALISTS

Tom Ball – Group Golden Buzzer Ana-Maria Margean – Super Fan Vote

