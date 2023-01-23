America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT All Stars Results January 23, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent returns with All Star series tonight, Monday, January 23, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.
America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight. The “all-stars” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.
Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.
PERFROMANCES
Philippines’ Power Duo wows the judges
You can feel the love in @PowerDuoJAVIN's performance! #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/kQs7DlukV4
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 24, 2023
Cristina Rae sings “Hold My Hand”
A stunning performance from @SingsCristina is just what we needed. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/Eg6bywFGjZ
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 24, 2023
Human Fountain
💦 @humanfountains know how to spray it! #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/nKepd5xbsC
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 24, 2023
Emil & Dariel
If you thought you couldn't head bang to cellos, think again. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/ITQDYB22WM
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 24, 2023
Darius Mabda wows the judges with breathtaking performance
Romania's Got Talent Winner Darius Mabda gives a breathtaking performance. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/bC2ghBXass
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 24, 2023
The Sacred Riana scares with terrifying Magic
.@rianariani will give you chills. 😱 Don't miss #AGTAllStars Monday at 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/N2QAsNAxH0
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 20, 2023
Aidan McCann wows the judges with magic, gets the Golden Buzzer from Heidi
✨ @aidanmagician has got the magic and @heidiklum's #GoldenBuzzer!! #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/EtWgvIHU8E
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 24, 2023
Robert Finley sings original song “Souled Out On You”
No one's got a voice like @therobertfinley!! Don't miss #AGTAllStars TOMORROW 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/Pra8eLvMJG
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 22, 2023
Mini Droids
Mini Droids have got some major moves. 👏 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/S9lO6a6XaE
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 24, 2023
Ndlovu Youth Choir sings original song called “We Will Rise”
.@ChoirAfrica's original song stands out above the rest. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/HddrgCFdWo
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 24, 2023
THE RESULTS
TOP 3
- Power Duo
- Ndlovu Youth Choir
- Darius Mabda
TOP 2 FINALISTS
- Aidan McCann – Golden Buzzer
- Power Duo – Super Fan Vote
UPDATING…
