America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT All Stars Results January 23, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent returns with All Star series tonight, Monday, January 23, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight. The “all-stars” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

PERFROMANCES

Philippines’ Power Duo wows the judges

Cristina Rae sings “Hold My Hand”

Human Fountain

Emil & Dariel

If you thought you couldn't head bang to cellos, think again. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/ITQDYB22WM — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 24, 2023

Darius Mabda wows the judges with breathtaking performance

Romania's Got Talent Winner Darius Mabda gives a breathtaking performance. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/bC2ghBXass — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 24, 2023

The Sacred Riana scares with terrifying Magic

Aidan McCann wows the judges with magic, gets the Golden Buzzer from Heidi

Robert Finley sings original song “Souled Out On You”

Mini Droids

Mini Droids have got some major moves. 👏 #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/S9lO6a6XaE — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 24, 2023

Ndlovu Youth Choir sings original song called “We Will Rise”

THE RESULTS

TOP 3

Power Duo Ndlovu Youth Choir Darius Mabda

TOP 2 FINALISTS

Aidan McCann – Golden Buzzer Power Duo – Super Fan Vote

