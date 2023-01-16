America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT All Stars Results January 16, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent returns with All Star series tonight, Monday, January 16, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight. The “all-stars” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent All Star 2023 premiere episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES

Saxophonist Avery Dixon Performs “Happy.”

Viviana Rossi shocks the judges with a stunning and sexy aerial performance.

You just can't take your eyes off Viviana Rossi. ✨ Don't miss #AGTAllStars Monday 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/EZ8RA5TbGc — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 13, 2023

Stand up comedian Mike E. Winfield gets the Golden Buzzer from Simon

Keren Montero sings “Rescue”

THE RESULTS

TOP 3

Avery Dixon Keren Montero Peter Antoniou

TOP 2 Finalists

Mike E. Winfield (Golden Buzzer)

Avery Dixon (Superfan Vote)

THANK YOU FOR VISITING! SEE YOU NEXT WEEK!

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

Excited for America’s Got Talent Season 17? Write your thoughts on the comment section below.