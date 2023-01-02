America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT All Stars Auditions January 2, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent returns with All Star series tonight, Monday, January 2, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight. The “all-stars” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent All Star 2023 premiere episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES

The Bello Sisters Bend Reality With Amazing Acrobatics

Terry Fator Performs Unforgettable Ventriloquism

UPDATING…

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

