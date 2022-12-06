The Voice Recap Tonight: Top 8 Elimination Results, Top 5 Revealed December 6, 2022 Episode

Who’s eliminated on The Voice tonight? The results are in and the eliminated singers from the Top 8 will be revealed tonight, Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The Voice results tonight, the Top 8 becomes Top 5. Three artists are in danger of leaving the competition after performing on the Live Semifinals last night.

The Top 8 facing the elimination tonight are are Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse from Team Legend. Justin Aaron from Team Gwen.

Morgan Myles from Team Camila. Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake.

Who do you think will be eliminated and who will move to the Finale next week? Write your prediction on the discussion box below.

THE RESULTS

TOP 5 FINALISTS

Bryce Leatherwood – Team Blake Morgan Myles – Team Camila Bodie – Team Blake Brayden Lape – Team Blake Omar Jose Cardona – Team Legend – INSTANTLY SAVED

INSTANT SAVE

Justin Aaron – Team Gwen

Omar Jose Cardona – Team Legend

Kim Cruse – Team Legend

Parijita Bastola – Team Legend

ELIMINATED

Justin Aaron – Team Gwen

Kim Cruse – Team Legend

Parijita Bastola – Team Legend

THANK YOU FOR VISITING MY WEBSITE! SEE YOU NEEXT WEEK!

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 22 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.