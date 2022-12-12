The Voice Recap Tonight: Top 5 Live Finals Results December 12, 2022 Episode

The Voice Season 22 returns with the Top 5 Finals live performance tonight, Monday, December 12, 2022 on NBC 8/7c.

It’s the Top 5 Live Finale of the The Voice Season 22 tonight. The Top 5 artists will perform live for America’s vote. Each singer will perform two songs tonight, an up-tempo song and ballad song.

Performing tonight are Omar Jose Cardona Team Legend. Morgan Myles from Team Camila. Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake.

Who do you think will shine tonight? Write your bet on the comment box below.

Keep locked on this page, The Voice Season 22 Top 5 live performance show recap and videos will be posted on this page once available online.

PERFORMANCES

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 22 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.