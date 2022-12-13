The Voice Recap Tonight: Top 5 Finale Results, Winner Revealed December 13, 2022 Episode

Who won The Voice 2022 Season 22. The votes are in and grand winner will be revealed at the end of the Finale Results show tonight, Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

The Voice results tonight, the winner of The Voice Season 22 from the Top 5 will be revealed.

Last night, the Top 5 including Omar Jose Cardona from Team Legend, Morgan Myles from Team Camila, Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake performed two songs to earn votes from the public.

Tonight, they will return to the stage for the last time and perform a duet with their coach. One will be named as champion and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the show.

PERFORMANCES

Bryce Leatherwood & Blake Shelton sings “Hillbilly Bone” duet

country fans CANNOT MISS Bryce Leatherwood and @blakeshelton singing together pic.twitter.com/WOED6IxBYi — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 14, 2022

Omar Jose Cardona & John Legend sings “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” duet

wowow Omar Jose Cardona and @johnlegend together is the performance of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/7cAAL4vgE2 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 14, 2022

Brayden Lape & Blake Shelton sings “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” duet

Morgan Myles & Camila Cabello sings “Never Be the Same” duet

Bodie & Blake Shelton sings “God’s Country” duet

THE RESULTS

5th Place: Brayden Lape

4th Place: Omar Jose Cardona

3rd Place/2nd Place: Morgan Myles / Bodie

THE VOICE SEASON 22 WINNER: Bryce Leatherwood

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 22 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.