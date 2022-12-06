The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts Rankings Top 8 Live Semifinals December 5, 2022 Episode

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 8 of The Voice Season 22 for December 5, 2022 live Semifinals performance.

The Top 8 contestants of The Voice Season 22 perform for America’s vote on Monday. Each singer perform a solo song and a duet song from Whitney Huston classics.

Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.

Justin Aaron sings “Stand Up”

Bryce Leatherwood and Morgan Myles sings “Saving All My Love for You” duet

Brayden Lape sings “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Parijita Bastola sings “Unstoppable”

Bodie and Brayden Lape sings “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” duet

Kim Cruse sings “Summertime”

Omar Jose Cardona sings “My Heart Will Go On”

Bodie sings “Without Me”

Omar Jose Cardona and Justin Aaron sings “Greatest Love of All” duet

Bryce Leatherwood sings “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”

Parijita Bastola and Kim Cruse sings “I’m Every Woman” duet

Morgan Myles sings “Always Remember Us This Way”

UPDATING…

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 22 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.