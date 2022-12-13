The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts Rankings Top 5 Live Finals December 12, 2022 Episode

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 5 of The Voice Season 22 for December 12, 2022 live Finals performance.

The Top 5 contestants of The Voice Season 22 perform for America’s vote on Monday. Each singer perform a ballad songs and up-tempo song.

Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.

Bodie sings “Late Night Talking”

Morgan Myles sings “Total Eclipse of the Heart”

Brayden Lape sings “Humble and Kind”

Omar Jose Cardona sings “The Way You Make Me Feel”

Bryce Leatherwood sings “Don’t Close Your Eyes”

Brayden Lape sings “Wild as Her”

Morgan Myles sings “Girl Crush”

Bryce Leatherwood sings “T-R-O-U-B-L-E”

Bodie sings “Gratitude”

Omar Jose Cardona sings “Somebody to Love”

UPDATING…

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 22 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.