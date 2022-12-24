LIVESTREAM: SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022 Music Festival Live Coverage, Lineup & Updates

The SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022 Music Festival event is set to happen tonight, Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Performers lineup includes Stray Kids, Ateez, TXT, Aespa, Enhypen, Le Sserafim, NewJeans, NCT 127, NCT Dream, (G)I-dle, Itzy, Ive and Nmixx.

The SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022 will be broadcast live from at Gocheok Sky Dome at 7:30 pm, red carpet will be at 5:30 pm.

Host for the events are SHINee’s Key, Astro’s Cha Eun-woo and Ive’s An Yu-jin.

The SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022 Music Festival will be held on Saturday, December 24, 2022. The event is also expected to go live via the official live streaming channel on online.

