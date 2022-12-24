LIVESTREAM: SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022 Music Festival Live Coverage, Lineup & Updates

Dec 24, 2022 Aileen DC Berber Featured 0


The SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022 Music Festival event is set to happen tonight, Saturday, December 24, 2022.

LIVESTREAM: SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022 Music Festival Live Coverage, Lineup & Updates

Performers lineup includes Stray Kids, Ateez, TXT, Aespa, Enhypen, Le Sserafim, NewJeans, NCT 127, NCT Dream, (G)I-dle, Itzy, Ive and Nmixx.

The SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022 will be broadcast live from  at Gocheok Sky Dome at 7:30 pm,  red carpet will be at 5:30 pm.

Host for the events are  SHINee’s Key, Astro’s Cha Eun-woo and Ive’s An Yu-jin.

What date, time and where to watch the MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2021?

The SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022 Music Festival will be held on Saturday, December 24, 2022. The event is also expected to go live via the official live streaming channel on online.

Keep locked on this page, the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022 lineup, performances, videos, complete list of winners and results will added below once available.

VIDEO UPLOADING…


WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!
About Aileen DC Berber 154 Articles
Aileen is a entertainment and television editor and has been writing for Zeibiz since 2012. She holds Maters degree in Business Administration. She's based in UAE. Email | Twitter | Facebook