REPLAY: Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo Full Fight and Highlights Video

Looking for Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo highlights and full replay video? Here’s the video!

Manny Pacquiao emerged victorious aagint DK Yoo in the exhibition boxing match held at Korea International Exhibition Center, Goyang, South Korea on Saturday, December 10, 2022 (Sunday, December 11, Manila Time).

Manny Pacquiao win over via unanimous decision. During the 6-round match Manny Pacquiao knocks downs DK Yoo on canvas.

Watch the Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo full replay and boxing highlights on the video below.

What can you say about the fight tonight? Share your thoughts and views on the discussion box.