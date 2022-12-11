REPLAY: Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo Full Fight and Highlights Video

Dec 11, 2022 Mikko Sebastian Featured 0


Looking for Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo highlights and full replay video? Here’s the video!

Manny Pacquiao emerged victorious aagint DK Yoo in the exhibition boxing match held at Korea International Exhibition Center, Goyang, South Korea on Saturday, December 10, 2022 (Sunday, December 11, Manila Time).

Manny Pacquiao win over  via unanimous decision. During the 6-round match Manny Pacquiao knocks downs DK Yoo on canvas.

Watch the Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo full replay and boxing highlights on the video below.

