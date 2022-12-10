LIVESTREAM: Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo Live Coverage, Results & Winner

The much-awaited exhibition boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and DK Yoo will happen tonight Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Filipino boxing champ Manny Pacquiao will fight against martial artist DK Yoo for an exhibition boxing match at Korea International Exhibition Center, Goyang, South Korea on Saturday, December 10, 2022 (Sunday, December 11, Manila Time).

Where to watch the Pacquiao vs DK Yoo?

The event will start broadcast Live at 8pm ET on Fite.tv. Local sports channels in the Philippines including GMA-7, ABS-CBN, A2Z and TV5 are also expected to broadcast the match. The Pacquiao vs DK Yoo match is also available to watch online via live stream site on TAP Go. Subscription may apply.

Keep locked on this page, live stream video links, result, winner and highlights will be posted below during Pacquiao vs Ugas live boxing match.

RESUTLS

WINNER: Manny Pacquiao via Unanimous Decision

Who do you think will win? Manny Pacquiao or DK Yoo? Write your prediction on the comment section below!

To receive more news and update, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.