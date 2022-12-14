Bryce Leatherwood is The Voice 2022 Season 22 Winner

Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake is the crowned winner of The Voice 2022 Season 22!

Bryce Leatherwood is the winner of The Voice Season 22 — the final results were revealed on Tuesday’s Live Finale results show, December 13, 2022.

Bryce Leatherwood, who brought amazing musical performances to the NBC’s top-rating singing competition The Voice, beats Bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape and Morgan Myles in the public vote.

During the Finale on Monday, the Top 5 finalists performed two songs each – a Artistry Song and Dedication Song cover. Bodie performed “Don’t Close Your Eyes” and “”T-R-O-U-B-L-E.”

The Voice winner was announced at the end of a two-hour finale featuring performances from Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, OneRepublic and many more.

Bryce Leatherwood took home the cash prize and a recording contract with Universal Republic Records.

