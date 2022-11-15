The Voice Recap Tonight: Top 16 Elimination Results, Top 13 Revealed November 15, 2022 Episode

Who’s eliminated on The Voice tonight? The results are in and the eliminated singers from the Top 16 will be revealed tonight, Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The Voice results tonight, the Top 16 becomes Top 13. Three artists are in danger of leaving the competition after performing on the Live Playoffs last night.

The Top 16 facing the elimination tonight are Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado from Team Legend. Justin Aaron, Kevin Hawkins, Kique and Alyssa Witrado from Team Gwen.

Devix, Kate Kalvach, Morgan Myles and Eric Who from Team Camila. Bodie, Rowan Grace, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake.

Who do you think will be eliminated and who will move to the Finale next week? Write your prediction on the discussion box below.

THE RESULTS

TOP 13

Bodie – Team Blake Brayden Lape – Team Blake Rowan Grace – Team Blake – Saved Parijita Bastola – Team Legend Omar Jose Cardona – Team Legend Kim Cruse – Team Legend – Saved Kique – Team Gwen Justin Aaron – Team Gwen Alyssa Witrado – Team Gwen – Saved Morgan Myles – Team Camila Devix – Team Camila Eric Who – Team Camila – Saved Bryce Leatherwood – Team Blake – Wildcard

WILDCARD INSTANT SAVE

Bryce Leatherwood – Team Blake

Sasha Hurtado – Team Legend

Kevin Hawkins – Team Gwen

Kate Kalvach – Team Camila

ELIMINATED

Sasha Hurtado – Team Legend

Kevin Hawkins – Team Gwen

Kate Kalvach – Team Camila

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 22 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.