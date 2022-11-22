The Voice Recap Tonight: Top 13 Elimination Results, Top 10 Revealed November 22, 2022 Episode

Who’s eliminated on The Voice tonight? The results are in and the eliminated singers from the Top 13 will be revealed tonight, Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

The Voice results tonight, the Top 13 becomes Top 10. Three artists are in danger of leaving the competition after performing on the Live Shows last night.

The Top 13 facing the elimination tonight are are Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse from Team Legend. Justin Aaron, Kique and Alyssa Witrado from Team Gwen.

Devix, Morgan Myles and Eric Who from Team Camila. Bodie, Rowan Grace, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake.

THE RESULTS

TOP 10

Justin Aaron – Team Gwen Bryce Leatherwood – Team Blake Omar Jose Cardona – Team Legend Bodie – Team Blake Morgan Myles – Team Camila Rowan Grace – Team Blake Kim Cruse Parijita Bastola Brayden Lape – Team Blake Parijita Bastola – Team Legend Kique – Team Gwen – Wildcard Save

WILDCARD INSTANT SAVE

Eric Who – Team Camila

Alyssa Witrado – Team Gwen

Kique – Team Gwen

Devix – Team Camila

ELIMINATED

Eric Who – Team Camila

Alyssa Witrado – Team Gwen

Devix – Team Camila

