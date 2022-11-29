The Voice Recap Tonight: Top 10 Elimination Results, Top 8 Revealed November 29, 2022 Episode

Who’s eliminated on The Voice tonight? The results are in and the eliminated singers from the Top 10 will be revealed tonight, Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

The Voice results tonight, the Top 10 becomes Top 8. Two artists are in danger of leaving the competition after performing on the Live Shows last night.

The Top 10 facing the elimination tonight are are Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse from Team Legend. Justin Aaron and Kique from Team Gwen.

Morgan Myles from Team Camila. Bodie, Rowan Grace, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake.

THE RESULTS

TOP 8

Bodie – Team Blake Morgan Myles – Team Camila Omar Jose Cardona – Team Legend Justin Aaron – Team Gwen Brayden Lape – Team Blake Parijita Bastola – Team Legend Bryce Leatherwood – Team Blake Kim Cruse – Team Legend – Instant Save

INSTANT SAVE WILDCARD

Kique – Team Gwen

Rowan Grace – Team Blake

Kim Cruse – Team Legend

ELIMINATED

Kique – Team Gwen

Rowan Grace – Team Blake

