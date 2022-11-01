The Voice Recap Tonight: Knockouts Results November 1, 2022 Night 2 Episode

The Voice Season 22 Knockouts continue tonight, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 on NBC 8/7c.

Blake, John, Camila and Gwen continue to trim down their teams for the live shows. This time, The Voice will showcase the 3-way Knockouts.

In the Knockouts, each coach pairs three of their artists in a singing match. The artists themselves will select the song they will sing in the round. The coach will then select one of the three artists to advance to the Live Playoffs.

PERFORMANCES:

Omar Jose Cardona, Morgan Taylor and Ian Harrison compete for a spot on Team Legend

Winner: Omar Jose Cardona

Eric Who is moving to the Live Playoffs

Eric Who knew what he needed to do pic.twitter.com/6ua9qdLrLc — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 2, 2022

Jay Allen, Bryce Leatherwood and Kate Kalvach compete for a spot on Team Blake

Winner: Bryce Leatherwood

Camila steals Kate Kalvach

"Colder Weather" is an absolute country FAVVV and Bryce Leatherwood nailed it pic.twitter.com/6qHejoW9Vh — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 2, 2022

.@katekalvach gave a performance FOR THE AGES pic.twitter.com/O2On8Alxu2 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 2, 2022

