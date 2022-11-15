The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts Rankings Top 16 Live Shows November 14, 2022 Episode

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 16 of The Voice Season 22 for November 14, 2022 live performance.

The Top 16 contestants of The Voice Season 22 perform for America’s vote on Monday. Each singer perform a song of their choice to earn a spot on the next round of the competition.

Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.

Omar Jose Cardona – Livin’ on a Prayer

Kim Cruse – I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You

Sasha Hurtado – Tiny Dancer

Parijita Bastola – I’ll Never Love Again

Kique – As It Was

Kevin Hawkins – Skate

Alyssa Witrado – Angels Like You

Justin Aaron – Here and Now

Morgan Myles – Let Him Fly

Eric Who – Rumour Has It

Kate Kalvach – You’re Still the One

Devix – Sex on Fire

Bryce Leatherwood – I’m Gonna Be Somebody

Rowan Grace – Hopelessly Devoted To You

Brayden Lape – Buy Dirt

Bodie – Glimpse of Us

UPDATING…

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 22 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.