The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts Rankings Top 13 Live Shows November 21, 2022 Episode

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 13 of The Voice Season 22 for November 21, 2022 live performance.

The Top 13 contestants of The Voice Season 22 perform for America’s vote on Monday. Each singer perform a Dedication song to earn a spot on the next round of the competition.

Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.

Kique from Team Gwen sings “Superstition”

Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake sings “Amarillo by Morning”

Devix from Team Camila sings “R U Mine”

Rowan Grace from Team Blake sings “The Winner Takes It All”

Omar Jose Cardona from Team Legend sings “In the Name of Love”

Alyssa Witrado from Team Gwen sings “Dreaming of You”

Bodie from Team Blake sings “I’m Gonna Be 500 Miles”

Kim Cruse from Team Legend sings “Always on My Mind”

Brayden Lape from Team Blake sings “Come Over”

Eric Who sings “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You”

Morgan Myles from Team Camila sings “If I Were a Boy”

Parijita Bastola from Team Legend sings “All I Ask”

Justin Aaron from Team Gwen sings “Break Every Chain”

UPDATING…

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 22 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.