Amazon Kindle Fire Black Friday Deals & Sales 2022

Planning to buy an Amazon Kindle Fire this Black Friday? Just in time, Amazon is offering big discounts on Kindle Fire devices just for Black Friday 2022.

Amazon is set to offer up to 50% off for Kindle Fire Tablets during Black Friday deals and sale. The company is expected to gave more discounts on Kindle Fire Tablet series when Black Friday sale officially kicks off after Thanksgiving.

Below is the list of discounted Amazon Kindle Fire devices.

All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet – 10.1-inch Latest Model (2021 release)

Fire HD 8 Plus, latest model (2020 release) tablet for portable entertainment.

Fire HD 8 tablet, latest model (2020 release) designed for portable entertainment.





Kindle is one of Amazon’s most successful tablet series. Kindle Fire HD got the highest sales rank during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale last year.

