Zach Newbould vs Andrew Igbokidi “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” The Voice Battles 2022

Zach Newbould and Andrew Igbokidi from Team Camila performs “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 22, Tuesdat, October 25, 2022.

The winner of this battle is Andrew Igbokidi, no steal for Zach Newbould. Watch their performance on the video below.

dance floor anthem “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is HERE with @andrewigbokidi and @NewbouldZach pic.twitter.com/vISeOujgvw — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 26, 2022

What can you say about Zach Newbould and Andrew Igbokidi’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.