Zach Newbould sings “Use Somebody” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

Zach Newbould sings “Use Somebody” on The Voice Season 22 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 3, 2022.

“I can help you because I’ve been in the same competition,” said Camila. “I know can help you, your voice has so much art,” said Gwen. “Your tone is really beautiful,” said John.

Zach Newbould joins Team Camila. Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Zach Newbould's performance?

