Valarie Harding vs Dia Malai “Bust Your Windows” The Voice Battles 2022

Valarie Harding and Dia Malai from Team Legend performs “Bust Your Windows” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 22, Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

The winner of this battle is Valarie Harding, no steal for Dia Malai. Watch their performance on the video below.

ok yep love a sassy battle moment with @diamalai and Valarie Harding #thevoice pic.twitter.com/BaGPeoL6Uv — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 12, 2022

