The Voice Recap Tonight, Battle Rounds October 25, 2022 Episode

The Voice Season 22 Battle Rounds continue tonight, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 on NBC.

It’s the fifth night of the Battle Rounds. The artists fights for the remaining slots to the next round of the competition, the Knockout Rounds.

In the Battle Rounds, the coaches pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. After the vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his/her singers will advance to the next round of competition, while the losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach. Each coach has two steals available during the Battle Rounds.

At the end of the Battles, only the strongest members of each coach’s roster remain and proceed to the Knockout Rounds.

This season’s special advisors are Jazmine Sullivan for Team Legend, Sean Paul for Team Gwen, Charlie Puth for Team Camila, and Jimmie Allen for Team Blake.

PERFORMANCES:

Omar Jose Cardona vs Lana Love “Into the Unknown”

Winner: Omar Jose Cardona

Zach Newbould vs Andrew Igbokidi “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Winner: Andrew Igbokidi

dance floor anthem “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is HERE with @andrewigbokidi and @NewbouldZach pic.twitter.com/vISeOujgvw — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 26, 2022

Battles szn is tough stuff oooooof @vicciconstance, Kara McKee, Peyton Aldridge, Kayla Von Der Heide, Sadie Bass, Chello pic.twitter.com/KxVyYizmkJ — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 26, 2022

Bryce Leatherwood vs The Dryes “Red Dirt Road”

Winner: Bryce Leatherwood

Blake saves The Dryes

okay yes we would declare this Bryce Leatherwood and @thedryesmusic battle literally impossible pic.twitter.com/oRBhueoole — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 26, 2022

